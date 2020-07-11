Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Jumia Technologies AG – has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a market cap of $584.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

