Jane Street Group LLC Sells 36,675 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,675 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 54.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:JMIA opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $584.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.99. Jumia Technologies AG – has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
