Jane Street Group LLC Sells 36,675 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,675 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 54.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $584.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.99. Jumia Technologies AG – has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

