Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 1,142,308 Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,142,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.88% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,842,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 97.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.