Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 1,142,308 Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,142,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.88% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,842,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 97.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,242 ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH
HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,242 ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH
Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 135,932 Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH
Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 135,932 Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH
Axa Boosts Stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc
Axa Boosts Stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc
Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc
Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 12,900 KVH Industries, Inc.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 12,900 KVH Industries, Inc.
Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Jumia Technologies AG –
Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Jumia Technologies AG –


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report