Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 594.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 741,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 634,388 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 139.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 133,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 20.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 198,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSM opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

