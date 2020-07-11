1,514,800 Shares in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,514,800 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $8,621,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $16,301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ADT by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,169,037 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 1,670,181 shares in the last quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $3,389,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $2,422,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ADT by 14,359.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 546,265 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 542,487 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ADT from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ADT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $7.40 on Friday. ADT Inc has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.29.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). ADT had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ADT Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.56%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

