Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $253,000 Position in Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,236 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Liquidia Technologies worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,658,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 63,202 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 33,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

In other Liquidia Technologies news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc bought 1,875,000 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.82. Liquidia Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.