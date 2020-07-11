SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Stake Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 312.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 337,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 63.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 189,587 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 130.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 96,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 54,395 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in SITE Centers by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

