Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Mayville Engineering worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MEC. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 30.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $7.26 on Friday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $152.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.51 million. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

