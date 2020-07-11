Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Position in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Dorian LPG worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 20,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 9.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPG shares. DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dorian LPG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorian LPG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

NYSE:LPG opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $384.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG Ltd has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $16.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

