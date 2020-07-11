Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,072 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 85,490 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.65% of Matador Resources worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $9,533,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTDR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James downgraded Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 4.74. Matador Resources Co has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $19.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.02 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

