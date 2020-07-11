Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 177,679 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 224.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 27.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 165,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 35,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 59,788 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 18.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 60,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 92.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $313.31 million, a PE ratio of 240.67 and a beta of 1.35. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $86.45 million for the quarter. Avid Technology had a net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVID. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar bought 111,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $931,385.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,207,485 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,604 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

