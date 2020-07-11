HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,795 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 256,954 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 114,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.14.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

