Eidelman Virant Capital Takes Position in Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth $80,000.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $10.80.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.