Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 17,700 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.54% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

BSET opened at $7.28 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $84.55 million, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

BSET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.