Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 21,854 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 557,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 286,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,585,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,131,000 after purchasing an additional 120,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 45,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Insurance from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

In related news, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,953.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,879 shares of company stock worth $141,183. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UIHC stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $313.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $202.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Insurance Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.