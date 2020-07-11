Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 192,421 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,271,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Caleres by 323.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 746,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Caleres by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 304,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 233.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 299,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 166.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 441,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 276,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $7.19 on Friday. Caleres Inc has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.11.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.44). Caleres had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $397.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caleres Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Caleres from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

