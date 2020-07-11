APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 120.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.80% of Realogy worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Realogy in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Realogy in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realogy in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

RLGY opened at $7.22 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $892.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. Research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLGY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Compass Point upgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

