Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Position in Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Genie Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Genie Energy by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genie Energy by 1,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,268 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Genie Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNE stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. Genie Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $197.29 million, a PE ratio of 81.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $104.05 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Genie Energy Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

