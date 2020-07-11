Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,296 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Realogy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,930,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realogy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 197,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at $15,439,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Realogy by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Realogy by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,326,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 624,215 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $7.22 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $892.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

