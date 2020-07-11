Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 41,870 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,194 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 299,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCF opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.07 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCF shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,073.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

