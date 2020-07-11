Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.18

Strikepoint Gold Inc (CVE:SKP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 4602139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market cap of $4.42 million and a PE ratio of -3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

Strikepoint Gold Company Profile (CVE:SKP)

StrikePoint Gold Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Yukon, British Columbia, Ontario, and Manitoba in Canada. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

