SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.50

SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$31.50 and last traded at C$30.15, with a volume of 279441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$26.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.07.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

