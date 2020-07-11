Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.99

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 899884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21. The firm has a market cap of $396.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.65.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$94.44 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp will post 0.0395181 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.