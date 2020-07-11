Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.35

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.35 and last traded at $50.61, with a volume of 2532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 66.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,150.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

