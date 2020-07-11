Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $172.00

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $172.00 and last traded at $169.50, with a volume of 8688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.97 and its 200-day moving average is $152.85.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,587,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.