Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.12

Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.12 and last traded at C$13.08, with a volume of 151916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.56.

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Metals Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

