Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.28

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 10228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -319.08 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $405,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,369,140.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,403.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,173 shares of company stock worth $2,344,125. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

