Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.77

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 4542098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLUU shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 12,845 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $117,403.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,711 shares in the company, valued at $819,958.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 399,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,009,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 399,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,613. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 25,883 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 2,292.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 141,038 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 105,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

