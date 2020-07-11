Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.47

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$78.47 and last traded at C$78.33, with a volume of 14980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$76.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENGH shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$59.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.80.

In other Enghouse Systems news, Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,615,000. Also, Director Paul James Stoyan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.60, for a total value of C$143,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,434,212.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,333.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

