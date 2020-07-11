Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.78

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.78 and last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 75438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.23.
Several brokerages have issued reports on YNDX. BCS upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA lifted its stake in Yandex by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 145,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Yandex by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $2,179,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Yandex by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,698,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,379,000 after acquiring an additional 197,465 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
