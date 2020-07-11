Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.78

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.78 and last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 75438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YNDX. BCS upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Get Yandex alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). Yandex had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA lifted its stake in Yandex by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 145,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Yandex by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $2,179,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Yandex by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,698,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,379,000 after acquiring an additional 197,465 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.