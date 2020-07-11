Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.76

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 55375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

DVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $868.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 722.75% and a negative net margin of 310.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 15,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,000,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

