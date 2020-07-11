ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sets New 12-Month High at $307.60

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $307.60 and last traded at $302.25, with a volume of 115896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. ANSYS’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,164,000 after buying an additional 387,554 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,863,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $898,087,000 after purchasing an additional 41,922 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,983,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,289,000 after purchasing an additional 59,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,050,000 after acquiring an additional 51,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

