Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc (CVE:GSI)’s share price traded down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48, 606,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 333,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 7.10.

About Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers mobile (MDVRs), body worn cameras, in-car systems, airborne and maritime DVRs, interior cameras, and weatherproof cameras. It also provides Cell View, a cellular system, which allows end users to view live video from a vehicle that is out on route, as well as offers the GPS location and status of various connected sensors; and Mobile Wireless Module – Cellular for wireless cellular connectivity that offers access to Cell View system.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Gatekeeper Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatekeeper Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.