Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $151.74

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $151.74 and last traded at $151.73, with a volume of 641978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.35.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.18 and its 200 day moving average is $117.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,055. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $175,263,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,981,000 after purchasing an additional 688,012 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $59,547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 752.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,644,000 after purchasing an additional 563,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 779,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,265,000 after purchasing an additional 561,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

