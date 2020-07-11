Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Stock Price Down 17.3%

Benton Resources Inc (CVE:BEX) was down 17.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, approximately 4,034,781 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,009% from the average daily volume of 363,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and a P/E ratio of -9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 10.00.

About Benton Resources (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; the Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and the Cape Ray property located in southwestern Newfoundland.

