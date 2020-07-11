ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Trading Down 13%

ARHT Media Inc (CVE:ART)’s stock price dropped 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 257,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 201,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 million and a PE ratio of -4.42.

ARHT Media Company Profile (CVE:ART)

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiary, ARHT Media (USA) Inc, engages in the creation, transmission, and delivery of digital human holograms worldwide. It offers HumaGrams that are 3D interactive human holograms generated using Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence Technology (ARHT), which allows its customers to interact and conduct real-time e-commerce in various distribution channels.

