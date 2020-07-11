Short Interest in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Drops By 5.5%

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 19,900,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.10.

Get CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH alerts:

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $550.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $0.90 to $1.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.