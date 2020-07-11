Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 8,751 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 340% compared to the average volume of 1,988 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRI. Raymond James lowered their target price on Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on Everi in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $402.72 million, a PE ratio of -299.00 and a beta of 2.73. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everi will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Everi by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $2,974,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $1,428,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

