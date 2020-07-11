Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Trading 25% Higher

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT)’s share price traded up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 523,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 504,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Company Profile (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

