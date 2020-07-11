DA Davidson Increases Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Price Target to $15.00

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its target price upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Veritone from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

VERI stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.78.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 118.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Taketa purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,888.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ryan Steelberg purchased 11,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,136.80. Insiders acquired a total of 48,276 shares of company stock worth $556,037 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

