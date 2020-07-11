Wells Fargo & Co Increases ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $430.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.75.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $395.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $399.19. The company has a market cap of $165.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. ASML had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 21.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 975.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

