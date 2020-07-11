Wells Fargo & Co Increases Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $12.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 25.74% from the company’s previous close.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carnival in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra reduced their price target on Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.96. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.81 million. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 92.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 106.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Carnival by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

