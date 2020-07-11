PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $82.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PTC. ValuEngine downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PTC in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on PTC from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

PTC stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. PTC has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $92.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PTC will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,005,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,238,805.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,039,193 over the last three months. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,067,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,857 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,331,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,493,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,721,000 after acquiring an additional 769,841 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,583,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,494,000 after acquiring an additional 661,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,593,000 after acquiring an additional 618,269 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

