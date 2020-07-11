Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) PT Raised to $13.00 at Craig Hallum

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $311.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 26.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 40,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $245,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,155 shares in the company, valued at $246,150.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Nautilus by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nautilus by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Nautilus by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 679,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 95,677 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at about $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.