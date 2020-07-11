SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get SUMMIT THERAPEU/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $101.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the first quarter worth about $40,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 77,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.