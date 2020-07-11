Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Rating Increased to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s previous close.

WFC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Point cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.52.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $2,157,509,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,636,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,097 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,180,000 after acquiring an additional 484,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,244,000 after acquiring an additional 488,783 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

