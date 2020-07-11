TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Rating Increased to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMTD. BidaskClub downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Compass Point downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,613,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,513,000 after acquiring an additional 791,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 24.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,350,000 after buying an additional 1,492,124 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 17.1% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,958,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,536,000 after buying an additional 869,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,937,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,459,000 after buying an additional 370,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 12.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,371,000 after buying an additional 368,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

