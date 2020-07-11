Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $133.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.

Nasdaq stock opened at $122.88 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $123.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.52. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,528.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $121,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,896 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Nasdaq by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Nasdaq by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,771,000 after purchasing an additional 427,577 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,575,000 after buying an additional 2,101,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,703,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,366,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,760,000 after buying an additional 122,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

