Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Federated Hermes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NYSE:FHI opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.69. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $38.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $359.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

