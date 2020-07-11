Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Federated Hermes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.
NYSE:FHI opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.69. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $38.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.
Federated Hermes Company Profile
Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
