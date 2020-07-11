Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $87.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.61.
Shares of NTRS stock opened at $80.17 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 429.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
