Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $87.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.61.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $80.17 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 429.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

